Indonesia cbank studies raising banks reserve requirements

March 12, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is studying whether to raise banks’ reserve requirements if excess liquidity remains “threatening”, deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono said on Monday, after it held off from cutting interest rates last week as inflation expectations rose.

Analysts have said Bank Indonesia may prefer to raise reserve requirements first before hiking rates in an attempt to dampen inflation, which will likely rise in the coming months due to a government plan to cut fuel subsidy. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

