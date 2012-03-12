FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Indonesia cbank studies raising banks reserve requirements
March 12, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia cbank studies raising banks reserve requirements

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank is studying whether to raise banks’ reserve requirements if excess liquidity remains “threatening”, a deputy governor said on Monday, after it held off from cutting interest rates last week as inflation expectations rose.

Analysts have said Bank Indonesia (BI) may prefer to raise reserve requirements rather than lifting rates in an attempt to dampen inflation, which will likely rise in coming months due to a government plan to lift subsidised fuel prices.

BI in 2010 raised reserve requirements to absorb excess liquidity in the system and avoided hiking rates since it saw rates as a less effective policy tool to curb food inflation.

This month it held its benchmark overnight rate at a record low of 5.75 percent, after a series of rate cuts in recent months, and some economists now see it needing to tighten monetary policy later this year.

“Raising reserve requirements is always an option ... but we will watch excess liquidity. If it’s permanent and threatening we will raise them,” said deputy governor Hartadi A. Sarwono, who is in charge of monetary policy.

Indonesia’s government has proposed raising subsidized fuel prices by at least a third to ease the pressure on state coffers as high global crude prices look set to push up its budget deficit. The plan still needs parliamentary approval.

Inflation slowed to a 22-month low of 3.56 percent in February, but a central bank survey early this month showed consumer confidence fell to a six-month low on expectations of price pressures intensifying in the next three to six months due to higher fuel prices. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

