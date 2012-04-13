FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's cement sales growth at 18.2 pct y/y in Q1
#Asia
April 13, 2012 / 4:50 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's cement sales growth at 18.2 pct y/y in Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic cement
sales, an indicator of economic growth, were 12.5 million tonnes
in the first quarter, up 18.2 percent from a year ago, data from
cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Friday.	
    March sales were 4.4 million tonnes, up 16.2 percent from
the same month last year, the data showed, with most sales in
Sumatra and Java islands.	
    "Indonesia's low cement consumption per capita of around 199
kilograms in 2011 continues to provide ample room for growth,"
said Teguh Hartanto, analyst at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.	
    PT Indocement Tunggal Perkasa Tbk, Indonesia's
biggest cement firm by market value, has estimated national
demand for cement will grow 8-10 percent as infrastructure
projects increase after a government law in December to speed up
land acquisition. 	
    The country's cement sales fluctuate month to month
depending on factors such as holidays and the government's
end-of-year project completion deadlines.	
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:	
    	
 Month  Volume     m/m    y/y
        (tonnes)          
 Mar    4,379,022  7.8    16.2
 Feb    4,062,514  0.1    23.9
 Jan    4,059,711  -10.9  15.2
                          
 Dec    4,556,598  -2.2   16.6
 Nov    4,460,456  -4.4   26.3
 Oct    4,667,772  21.5   21.8
 Sep    3,842,978  6.7    48.3
 Aug    3,603,234  -17.7  -0.3
 Jul    4,376,898  6.7    16.8
 Jun    4,101,104  0.4    20.7
 May    4,082,890  9.3    24.8
 Apr    3,734,202  -0.9   17.1
 Mar    3,769,437  14.9   11.3
 Feb    3,279,386  -7.0   9.7
 Jan    3,525,392  -9.8   4.8
 	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

