Indonesia's April cement sales rise 12 pct y/y

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic cement sales, an indicator of growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 12 percent in April from a year ago, data from the country's biggest cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Tuesday. Sales volumes in April were 4.2 million tonnes, down 4.5 percent from a month earlier, according to the data. Most sales were on Java and Sumatra islands. Indonesia's government expects the G20 economy to expand a steady 6.5 percent in 2012, though first quarter growth was the lowest in six quarters at 6.3 percent due to weak demand for the country's exports. Indonesia's cement sales fluctuate month to month depending on factors such as holidays and the government's end-of-year project completion deadlines. Thailand Siam Cement Pcl said in April it plans to spend 8-9 billion baht to build a new cement plant in Indonesia this year. Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012: Month Volume m/m y/y (tonnes) Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0 Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2 Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2 Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 Sep 3,842,978 6.7 48.3 Aug 3,603,234 -17.7 -0.3 Jul 4,376,898 6.7 16.8 Jun 4,101,104 0.4 20.7 May 4,082,890 9.3 24.8 Apr 3,734,202 -0.9 17.1 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)