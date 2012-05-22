FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's April cement sales rise 12 pct y/y
May 22, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's April cement sales rise 12 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic cement
sales, an indicator of growth in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, rose 12 percent in April from a year ago, data from the
country's biggest cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk 
showed on Tuesday.	
    Sales volumes in April were 4.2 million tonnes, down 4.5
percent from a month earlier, according to the data. Most sales
were on Java and Sumatra islands.	
    Indonesia's government expects the G20 economy to expand a
steady 6.5 percent in 2012, though first quarter growth was the
lowest in six quarters at 6.3 percent due to weak demand for the
country's exports.	
    Indonesia's cement sales fluctuate month to month depending
on factors such as holidays and the government's end-of-year
project completion deadlines.	
    Thailand Siam Cement Pcl said in April it plans to
spend 8-9 billion baht to build a new cement plant in Indonesia
this year. 	
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:	
        	
 Month  Volume     m/m    y/y
        (tonnes)          
 Apr    4,182,793   -4.5  12.0
 Mar    4,379,022    7.8  16.2
 Feb    4,062,514    0.1  23.9
 Jan    4,059,711  -10.9  15.2
                              
 Dec    4,556,598   -2.2  16.6
 Nov    4,460,456   -4.4  26.3
 Oct    4,667,772   21.5  21.8
 Sep    3,842,978    6.7  48.3
 Aug    3,603,234  -17.7  -0.3
 Jul    4,376,898    6.7  16.8
 Jun    4,101,104    0.4  20.7
 May    4,082,890    9.3  24.8
 Apr    3,734,202   -0.9  17.1
 	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

