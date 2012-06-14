FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's May cement sales rise 15.6 pct y/y
#Asia
June 14, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's May cement sales rise 15.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's cement sales, an
indicator of economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, rose 15.6 percent in May from a year ago, data from the
country's biggest cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk 
showed on Thursday.	
    Sales by volume in May rose 12.8 percent on a monthly basis
to 4.72 million tonnes, according to the data. Most sales were
on Java and Sumatra islands.	
    Sales by volume in the eastern islands of Moluccas and Papua
jumped 40 percent for the second consecutive month.	
    Indonesia posted 6.3 percent economic growth in the first
quarter, the slowest growth in six quarters, due to a slowdown
in export growth.	
    Indonesia's cement sales fluctuate month to month depending
on factors such as holidays and the government's end-of-year
project completion deadlines.	
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:	
       	
 Month      Volume     m/m    y/y
           (tonnes)          
 May       4,718,797   12.8   15.6
 Apr       4,182,793   -4.5   12.0
 Mar       4,379,022    7.8   16.2
 Feb       4,062,514    0.1   23.9
 Jan       4,059,711  -10.9   15.2
                                  
 Dec       4,556,598   -2.2   16.6
 Nov       4,460,456   -4.4   26.3
 Oct       4,667,772   21.5   21.8
 Sep       3,842,978    6.7   48.3
 Aug       3,603,234  -17.7   -0.3
 Jul       4,376,898    6.7   16.8
 Jun       4,101,104    0.4   20.7
 May       4,082,890    9.3   24.8
 	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Anand Basu)


