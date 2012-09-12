FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia Aug cement sales fall 0.1 pct y/y
#Asia
September 12, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia Aug cement sales fall 0.1 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic cement
sales, an indicator of economic activity in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy, fell 0.1 percent in August from a year ago,
data from the country's top cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk
 showed on Wednesday.
    August sales were 3.6 million tonnes, the lowest since
September last year, down 25.2 percent on a monthly basis, the
data said.
    The decline was because there were fewer working days during
the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival, Teguh Hartanto, a Jakarta-based
analyst at Bahana Securities, said in a report.
    "We believe that outlook for the cement industry remains
solid with expected annual growth rate of between 9-12 percent
over the next five years, supported by strong GDP growth, low
interest rate and implementation of the new land clearing bill,"
he said.
    Cement consumption in the island Moluccas and Papua surged
69.1 percent in August, compared to 51.1 percent a month
earlier, while the main islands Java and Sumatra led sales
volumes, according to the data.
    Domestic cement sales in Indonesia fluctuate on factors such
as holidays and government project completion deadlines.
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011-2012:
  
 Month   Volume     m/m   y/y
        (tonnes)          
 Aug    3,601,257  -25.2  -0.1
 Jul    4,811,416    7.2   9.9
 Jun    4,488,689   -4.9   9.5
 May    4,718,797   12.8  15.6
 Apr    4,182,793   -4.5  12.0
 Mar    4,379,022    7.8  16.2
 Feb    4,062,514    0.1  23.9
 Jan    4,059,711  -10.9  15.2
                              
 Dec    4,556,598   -2.2  16.6
 Nov    4,460,456   -4.4  26.3
 Oct    4,667,772   21.5  21.8
 Sep    3,842,978    6.7  48.3
 Aug    3,603,234  -17.7  -0.3
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
