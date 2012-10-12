FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia cement sales surge 34.4 pct y/y in September
October 12, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia cement sales surge 34.4 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Domestic cement sales in
Indonesia, an indicator of economic growth, soarded to a record
high in September after dipping a month ago due to fewer working
days during the Muslim festivities, data from the country's
largest cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on
Friday.
    September sales surged 34.4 percent from a year ago to 5.2
million tonnes boosted by increasing monthly sales in main
islands of Java and Sumatra, the data said. While sales in the
island of Moluccas and Papua fell 21.7 percent on a monthly
basis.
    "We expect domestic volume growth of 12.6 percent in 2012
and 10.8 percent in 2013, helped by strong marketing sales,"
said Teguh Hartanto, an analyst for Bahana Securities in
Jakarta, in a report. "An expected slowdown in 2013 mortgage
growth is mainly driven by lower selling prices rather than
volumes per se." 
    Domestic cement sales in Indonesia fluctuate on factors such
as holidays and government project completion deadlines.
    Ae central bank survey showed consumer confidence index
strengthened in September due to rising optimism on jobs in
infrastructure sectors within the next six months.
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011-2012:
  
 Month   Volume     m/m   y/y
        (tonnes)          
 Sep    5,163,621   43.4  34.4
 Aug    3,601,257  -25.2  -0.1
 Jul    4,811,416    7.2   9.9
 Jun    4,488,689   -4.9   9.5
 May    4,718,797   12.8  15.6
 Apr    4,182,793   -4.5  12.0
 Mar    4,379,022    7.8  16.2
 Feb    4,062,514    0.1  23.9
 Jan    4,059,711  -10.9  15.2
                              
 Dec    4,556,598   -2.2  16.6
 Nov    4,460,456   -4.4  26.3
 Oct    4,667,772   21.5  21.8
 Sep    3,842,978    6.7  48.3
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

