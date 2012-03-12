FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia domestic cement sales grow 24 pct y/y in Feb
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 12, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 6 years

Indonesia domestic cement sales grow 24 pct y/y in Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic
cement sales, an indicator of economic health in Southeast
Asia's largest economy, grew strongly in February at 23.9
percent year-on-year, according to data from the largest cement
firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk on Monday.	
    Sales in February reached 4.1 million tonnes, slightly
higher than January's 4.06 million tonnes, said the firm.	
    "Low 2011 loan to GDP ratio at around 30 percent combined
with low levels of interest rates should allow credits to
continue growing, paving the way for economic growth," said
Teguh Hartanto, deputy head of research at Jakarta-based Bahana
Securities in the daily report.	
    The country's cement sales fluctuate from month to month
depending on a variety of factors, including religious holidays,
which can delay construction, and the government's end-of-year 	
project completion deadlines.	
    Bank Indonesia said on Thursday that it sees the economy
expanding at 6.5 percent in the first quarter and expected full
year gross domestic product at the lower end of range 6.3-6.7
percent. 	
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:	
    	
 Month  Volume     m/m    y/y
        (tonnes)          
 Feb    4,062,514  0.1    23.9
 Jan    4,059,711  -10.9  15.2
                          
 Dec    4,556,598  -2.2   16.6
 Nov    4,460,456  -4.4   26.3
 Oct    4,667,772  21.5   21.8
 Sep    3,842,978  6.7    48.3
 Aug    3,603,234  -17.7  -0.3
 Jul    4,376,898  6.7    16.8
 Jun    4,101,104  0.4    20.7
 May    4,082,890  9.3    24.8
 Apr    3,734,202  -0.9   17.1
 Mar    3,769,437  14.9   11.3
 Feb    3,279,386  -7.0   9.7
 Jan    3,525,392  -9.8   4.8
 	
	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.