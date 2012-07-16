FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia cement sales grow 9.5 pct y/y in June
#Asia
July 16, 2012 / 10:37 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia cement sales grow 9.5 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic cement
sales grew 9.5 percent in June on an annual basis, slowing from
a month earlier, data from the country's biggest cement firm PT
Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Monday.
    The country used 4.5 million tonnes of cement in June,
making for a total of 25.9 million tonnes cement used in the
first half of the year. Main island Java and Sumatra led the
sales, the data said.
    Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its benchmark policy rate at
a low record of 5.75 percent and forecast full year economic
growth at 6.1-6.5 percent. The bank said it remains vigilant
about global growth.
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:
      
 Month    Volume     m/m   y/y
         (tonnes)          
 Jun     4,488,689   -4.9   9.5
 May     4,718,797   12.8  15.6
 Apr     4,182,793   -4.5  12.0
 Mar     4,379,022    7.8  16.2
 Feb     4,062,514    0.1  23.9
 Jan     4,059,711  -10.9  15.2
                               
 Dec     4,556,598   -2.2  16.6
 Nov     4,460,456   -4.4  26.3
 Oct     4,667,772   21.5  21.8
 Sep     3,842,978    6.7  48.3
 Aug     3,603,234  -17.7  -0.3
 Jul     4,376,898    6.7  16.8
 Jun     4,101,104    0.4  20.7
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
