FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia July cement sales rose 9.9 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 13, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia July cement sales rose 9.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia's domestic cement
sales, an indicator of economic growth, rose 9.9 percent in July
from a year ago, up from 9.5 percent in June, data from the
country's biggest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk 
showed on Monday.
    Southeast Asia's biggest economy consumed more than 4.8
million tonnes of cement in July, up 7.2 percent on a monthly
basis. The Moluccas islands and Papua led July growth at 51.1
percent, while main islands Java and Sumatra led sales volumes.
    "We are looking at higher monthly basis sales in July, most
likely because sales in outer Java has started to pick up," said
Salman F. Alamsyah, an analyst at Bahana Securities in Jakarta.
    June sales slowed due to project completion in Sumatra and
Kalimantan and fears in May of a possible fuel hike, he added.
    Indonesia's cement sales fluctuate on factors such as
holidays and government project completion deadlines. Data shows
the economy expanded 6.4 percent in the second quarter, driven
by investment and domestic consumption.
    Bank Indonesia on Thursday kept its policy rate at a record
low 5.75 percent for a sixth consecutive month, saying the rate
remained consistent with low inflationary pressures.
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011/2012:
  
 Month   Volume     m/m   y/y
        (tonnes)          
 Jul    4,811,416    7.2   9.9
 Jun    4,488,689   -4.9   9.5
 May    4,718,797   12.8  15.6
 Apr    4,182,793   -4.5  12.0
 Mar    4,379,022    7.8  16.2
 Feb    4,062,514    0.1  23.9
 Jan    4,059,711  -10.9  15.2
                              
 Dec    4,556,598   -2.2  16.6
 Nov    4,460,456   -4.4  26.3
 Oct    4,667,772   21.5  21.8
 Sep    3,842,978    6.7  48.3
 Aug    3,603,234  -17.7  -0.3
 Jul    4,376,898    6.7  16.8
 
 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.