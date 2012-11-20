Indonesia's October cement sales rise 10.7 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cement sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 10.7 percent on an annual basis in October with the highest growth in the Moluccas and on Papua, data from the largest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk showed on Tuesday. Cement sales, an indicator of economic growth, increased by 0.1 percent in October from a month earlier to 5.17 million tonnes, with the highest consumption on Java, the main island in the archipelago nation. October sales in the Moluccas and Papua stood at 87,316 tonnes, rising 68.5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. Indonesia's gross domestic product in the third quarter grew 6.2 percent, remaining strong despite weaker exports due to global economic uncertainty. Growth was backed by buoyant domestic demand and increasing investment. Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Plc , said in October it plans to spend 11 billion Thai baht ($358.01 million) on a cement plant in Indonesia. Domestic cement sales in Indonesia fluctuate on factors such as holidays and government project completion deadlines. Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011-2012: Month Volume m/m y/y (tonnes) Oct 5,168,681 0.1 10.7 Sep 5,163,621 43.4 34.4 Aug 3,601,257 -25.2 -0.1 Jul 4,811,416 7.2 9.9 Jun 4,488,689 -4.9 9.5 May 4,718,797 12.8 15.6 Apr 4,182,793 -4.5 12.0 Mar 4,379,022 7.8 16.2 Feb 4,062,514 0.1 23.9 Jan 4,059,711 -10.9 15.2 Dec 4,556,598 -2.2 16.6 Nov 4,460,456 -4.4 26.3 Oct 4,667,772 21.5 21.8 ($1 = 30.7250 Thai baht) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and Jacqueline Wong)