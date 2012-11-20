FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
November 20, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's October cement sales rise 10.7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Cement sales in Indonesia,
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose 10.7 percent on an annual
basis in October with the highest growth in the Moluccas and on
Papua, data from the largest cement firm PT Semen Gresik Tbk
 showed on Tuesday.    
    Cement sales, an indicator of economic growth, increased by
0.1 percent in October from a month earlier to 5.17 million
tonnes, with the highest consumption on Java, the main island in
the archipelago nation.
    October sales in the Moluccas and Papua stood at 87,316
tonnes, rising 68.5 percent from a year earlier, the data
showed.
    Indonesia's gross domestic product in the third quarter grew
6.2 percent, remaining strong despite weaker exports due to
global economic uncertainty. Growth was backed by buoyant
domestic demand and increasing investment.
    Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, Siam Cement Plc
, said in October it plans to spend 11 billion Thai baht
($358.01 million) on a cement plant in Indonesia.
 
    Domestic cement sales in Indonesia fluctuate on factors such
as holidays and government project completion deadlines.
    Below are details of Indonesia's cement sales for 2011-2012:
   
 Month    Volume     m/m    y/y
         (tonnes)          
 Oct     5,168,681    0.1   10.7
 Sep     5,163,621   43.4   34.4
 Aug     3,601,257  -25.2   -0.1
 Jul     4,811,416    7.2    9.9
 Jun     4,488,689   -4.9    9.5
 May     4,718,797   12.8   15.6
 Apr     4,182,793   -4.5   12.0
 Mar     4,379,022    7.8   16.2
 Feb     4,062,514    0.1   23.9
 Jan     4,059,711  -10.9   15.2
                                
 Dec     4,556,598   -2.2   16.6
 Nov     4,460,456   -4.4   26.3
 Oct     4,667,772   21.5   21.8
 ($1 = 30.7250 Thai baht)

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg and
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
