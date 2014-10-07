FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's central bank leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged
October 7, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's central bank leaves benchmark interest rate unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Bank Indonesia kept its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, saying it is consistent with the inflation target and the central bank’s effort to rein in the current account deficit.

The central bank also maintained its overnight deposit facility rate, known as Fasbi, at 5.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 7.50 percent.

All 16 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted Bank Indonesia would maintain its policy rate at 7.50 percent, where it has been since November.

Between June to November last year, BI raised the rate by 175 basis points to help contain the current account deficit, support the rupiah and battle inflation.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

07-Oct-2014 7.50

11-Sep-2014 7.50

14-Aug-2014 7.50

10-Jul-2014 7.50

12-Jun-2014 7.50

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50

12-Dec-2013 7.50

12-Nov-2013 7.50

08-Oct-2013 7.25

12-Sep-2013 7.25

29-Aug-2013 7.00

15-Aug-2013 6.50

11-Jul-2013 6.50

13-Jun-2013 6.00

14-May-2013 5.75

11-Apr-2013 5.75

07-Mar-2013 5.75

12-Feb-2013 5.75

10-Jan-2013 5.75 (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
