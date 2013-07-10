FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank to announce wide mix of policy measures on Thurs
July 10, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia c.bank to announce wide mix of policy measures on Thurs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will announce “quite a wide” number of monetary policy measures on Thursday to combat surging inflation and the weakening rupiah , the governor said.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters the policy mix to be announced would include measures on property and seek to “ensure the availability of liquidity in the market.”

The monetary policy committee meets on Thursday and is expected to raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

