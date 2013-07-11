RPT-UPDATE 1-Indonesia c.bank to announce wide mix of policy measures Thurs

(Repeats story from late Wednesday - no change in text)

* C.bank gov says measures on property coming

* Analysts expect policy rate to rise to 6.25 pct

* Steps promoted by worries over inflation

JAKARTA, July 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will announce “quite a wide” number of monetary policy measures on Thursday to combat surging inflation and the weakening rupiah , the governor said on Wednesday.

Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters the policy mix to be announced would include measures on property and seek to “ensure the availability of liquidity in the market”.

The monetary policy committee meets on Thursday and is expected to raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 6.25 percent. Some analysts also believe the central bank could announce a hike in its overnight deposit facility rate, known as FASBI.

Other possible options include the introduction of negotiable term deposits and an auction market in foreign currency swaps to encourage more participants. Both were mentioned as possibilities by central bank officials last month.

On property, Bank Indonesia could limit the size of housing loans and set minimum downpayments on property purchases similar to what it did last year.

In June 2012, the central bank set a maximum loan-to-value ratio for housing loans at 70 percent, fixed minimum downpayments for private car loans at 30 percent, and for motorbikes at 25 percent. The moves were aimed at preventing a price bubble and excessive lending in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

At present, one of Indonesia’s biggest worries is inflation, The central bank has said the annual rate could reach 7.5 percent this month - compared with 5.9 percent in June - as the full impact of fuel prices hikes made on June 22 take effect.

In a bid to help contain inflation, Bank Indonesia on June 13 became the first Asian central bank since 2011 to raise a policy rate.