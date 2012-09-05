FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia consumer confidence index picks up in Aug
September 5, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia consumer confidence index picks up in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian consumers in August
were more confident on the economy in the next three to six
months because of increasing job prospects, a Bank Indonesia
survey showed on Wednesday.
    The August consumer confidence index was 115.7 , higher than
113.5 in July.

                             AUG     JUL     JUN
 Consumer confidence index   115.7   113.5   114.4
 Present situation index     107.1   105.0   107.5
 Expectation index           124.3   122.0   121.3
 
    CONTEXT: 
    The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities
across Southeast Asia's largest economy, where domestic
consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy.
    A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are
optimistic.

 (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil
Chatterjee)

