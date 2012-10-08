FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia consumer confidence index grows in Sept
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 8, 2012

Indonesia consumer confidence index grows in Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Consumers in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy were more confident in September due to rising
optimism on jobs and pay, a central bank survey showed on
Monday.
    Bank Indonesia's September consumer confidence index rose
slightly to 117.7, from 115.7 a month earlier.
    Improvements to infrastructure and ease in obtaining bank
loans also boosted consumer expectations on the economy.
                             SEP     AUG     JUL
 Consumer confidence index   117.7   115.7   113.5
 Present situation index     110.2   107.1   105.0
 Expectation index           125.3   124.3   122.0
 
    CONTEXT: 
    The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities
across Indonesia, where domestic consumption accounts for about
55 percent of the economy.
    A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are
optimistic   
    Respondents expect increasing consumption ahead of Christmas
and New Year will fuel price pressures in the next three months,
while prices six months ahead will be affected by planned hikes
in electricity tariffs.
    Annual inflation slowed in September to 4.31 percent, from
4.58 percent in August, as food prices eased after the Eid
al-Fitr Muslim festival in August.

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
