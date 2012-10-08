Indonesia consumer confidence index grows in Sept

JAKARTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Consumers in Southeast Asia's biggest economy were more confident in September due to rising optimism on jobs and pay, a central bank survey showed on Monday. Bank Indonesia's September consumer confidence index rose slightly to 117.7, from 115.7 a month earlier. Improvements to infrastructure and ease in obtaining bank loans also boosted consumer expectations on the economy. SEP AUG JUL Consumer confidence index 117.7 115.7 113.5 Present situation index 110.2 107.1 105.0 Expectation index 125.3 124.3 122.0 CONTEXT: The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities across Indonesia, where domestic consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy. A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are optimistic Respondents expect increasing consumption ahead of Christmas and New Year will fuel price pressures in the next three months, while prices six months ahead will be affected by planned hikes in electricity tariffs. Annual inflation slowed in September to 4.31 percent, from 4.58 percent in August, as food prices eased after the Eid al-Fitr Muslim festival in August. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)