Indonesia's consumers still confident in Nov but see fewer jobs
#Asia
December 5, 2012 / 6:46 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia's consumers still confident in Nov but see fewer jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Consumers in Indonesia, Southeast
Asia's biggest economy, remained confident in the economy in
November but expected fewer jobs would be available in coming
months, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.
    November consumer confidence index rose slightly to 120.1
from 119.5 a month earlier due to strong consumption and higher
wages, the report said.
    The survey did not give details on why consumers expected
fewer new jobs would be available in the next few months.
However, the respondents surveyed in 18 cities across Indonesia
saw increasing business activity due to robust economic growth
and the ease of getting loans.
                             NOV     OCT     SEP
 Consumer confidence index   120.1   119.5   117.7
 Present situation index     113.0   111.8   110.2
 Expectation index           127.2   127.3   125.3
    CONTEXT: 
    The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities
across Indonesia, where domestic consumption accounts for about
55 percent of the economy.
    A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are
optimistic.
    Consumers expect pressures on prices would increase in the
next three months, particularly for foodstuffs, house rent,
electricity, gas and fuel.
    A recent rise in provincial minimum wages which will come
into force in 2013 was also boosting consumers' expectations in
November, the survey said.
    Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo says government sees
economy to expand between 5.9-6.3 percent in the final quarter
this year.
    Indonesia's gross domestic product rose 6.2 percent in the
third quarter, slowing down from 6.4 percent in the previous
quarter.

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

