Indonesian's consumers more confident in October
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2012 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

Indonesian's consumers more confident in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Consumers in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy were more confident in October due to jobs
availability, both at present and in the next six months, a Bank
Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.
    The index rose to the highest reading in the year of 119.5,
versus a reading in September of 117.7.
    According to respondents, increasing activity from central
and regional government's infrastructure projects in the
remaining months of the year would create more jobs.        
                             OCT     SEP     AUG
 Consumer confidence index   119.5   117.7   115.7
 Present situation index     111.8   110.2   107.1
 Expectation index           127.3   125.3   124.3
 
    CONTEXT: 
    The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities
across Indonesia, where domestic consumption accounts for about
55 percent of the economy.
    A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are
optimistic   
    Consumers expect prices of transportation and utilities
would increase in January 2013 due to a government's plan to
adjust electricity tariffs next year.
    Indonesia's economy expanded by 6.2 percent in the third
quarter this year, slowing from 6.4 percent in the previous
quarter.
    The survey is released after GDP announcement on Monday and
ahead Bank Indonesia's board of governors meeting on Nov. 8.

 (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
