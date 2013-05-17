FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's March retail sales growth slows to 10.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 17, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia's March retail sales growth slows to 10.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, rose 10.3 percent in March bolstered by information and communication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Friday.

The growth rate was slower than a revised 13.5 percent in the previous month, due to a slowdown in food, beverages and tobacco purchases. The survey also showed sales in culture and recreation dropped 4.9 percent on an annual basis.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago expected sales in April to rise 13.1 percent, again supported by information and communication equipment.

Retailers expect price pressures will continue to rise in the next six months as higher domestic demand and likely fuel price hikes increase production and distribution costs.

Economic growth slowed in the first quarter to 6.02 percent from a year earlier due to a slow down in private consumption and low investment.

Domestic consumption accounts more than 50 percent of the economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.