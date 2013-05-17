Indonesia's March retail sales growth slows to 10.3 pct y/y

JAKARTA, May 17 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, rose 10.3 percent in March bolstered by information and communication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Friday.

The growth rate was slower than a revised 13.5 percent in the previous month, due to a slowdown in food, beverages and tobacco purchases. The survey also showed sales in culture and recreation dropped 4.9 percent on an annual basis.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago expected sales in April to rise 13.1 percent, again supported by information and communication equipment.

Retailers expect price pressures will continue to rise in the next six months as higher domestic demand and likely fuel price hikes increase production and distribution costs.

Economic growth slowed in the first quarter to 6.02 percent from a year earlier due to a slow down in private consumption and low investment.

Domestic consumption accounts more than 50 percent of the economy. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)