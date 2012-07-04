FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia consumer confidence index at 5-mth high in June
July 4, 2012

Indonesia consumer confidence index at 5-mth high in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesians have become more
confident about economic prospects over the next six months
although food prices are expected to soar ahead of the Eid
al-Fitr festival in August, a central bank survey showed on
Wednesday.
    Bank Indonesia's consumer confidence index in June rose to a
five-month high of 114.4 from 109.0 in May, with respondents
believing that more jobs will be available due to more
entrepreneurial activity and as government projects come on
stream.
    
                            JUN         MAY         APR
 Consumer confidence index  114.4       109.0       102.5
 Present situation index    107.5       103.8       97.6
 Expectation index          121.3       114.3       107.5
    CONTEXT:
    The central bank surveys some 4,600 households in 18 cities
across Southeast Asia's largest economy, where domestic
consumption accounts for about 55 percent of the economy.
    A reading above 100 shows that consumers in general are
optimistic.
    Indonesia's inflation in June inched up to 4.53 percent,
versus 4.28 percent in May, as sellers began jacking up prices
ahead of the fasting month starting mid-July.

 (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

