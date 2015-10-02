FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian consumers turn pessimistic on economy in Sept - c.bank
October 2, 2015 / 9:46 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian consumers turn pessimistic on economy in Sept - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian consumers turned pessimistic in September for the first time since August 2010, according to an index released Friday by the country’s central bank.

Bank Indonesia’s consumer confidence index plunged to 97.5 in September, the lowest since February 2009, from 112.6 in August.

August 2010 was the latest time there was a reading below 100, which shows consumers are pessimistic about the economy.

The survey found consumers in Southeast Asia’s largest economy expected food prices to increase in December despite the central bank’s prediction that annual inflation rate would slow to around 4 percent by then from September’s 6.83 percent.

Bank Indonesia did not immediately release the monthly report that explains survey results. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

