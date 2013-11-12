Indonesia c.bank raises rates to help control current account deficit

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said its surprise rate rise by 25 basis points on Tuesday was designed to help it manage the country’s current-account deficit.

The government has already said it was prepared to slow growth further to ensure it met its top priority which was to narrow the deficit in the current account.

“This is to manage the current account deficit going forward,” a Bank Indonesia spokesman told reporters.

The rupiah turned firmer against the dollar after the announcement. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore,; Writing by Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)