Indonesia's c.bank says sees 2015 H1 credit growth at about 11 pct

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Credit in Indonesia expanded about 11 percent in the first half of this year, central bank deputy governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.

Economic growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has slowed this year. In an effort to spur it, the central bank has reduced the minimum downpayments consumers have to pay for cars and motorcycles while increasing the percentage of a home price that a buyer can borrow.

In late June, Warjiyo said he expected credit growth for all of 2015 of 13-14 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Borsuk)