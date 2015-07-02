FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's c.bank says sees 2015 H1 credit growth at about 11 pct
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 6:06 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's c.bank says sees 2015 H1 credit growth at about 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - Credit in Indonesia expanded about 11 percent in the first half of this year, central bank deputy governor Perry Warjiyo said on Thursday.

Economic growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy has slowed this year. In an effort to spur it, the central bank has reduced the minimum downpayments consumers have to pay for cars and motorcycles while increasing the percentage of a home price that a buyer can borrow.

In late June, Warjiyo said he expected credit growth for all of 2015 of 13-14 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.