Indonesian c.bank says 'always' in the forex market to calm fluctuations
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 3:48 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesian c.bank says 'always' in the forex market to calm fluctuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank will “always” be in the foreign exchange and bond markets to calm fluctuations, its spokesman said on Thursday as the rupiah moved close to a 17-year low.

“Bank Indonesia will monitor and will always be in the market to calm fluctuations in the exchange rate and the bond prices,” Peter Jacobs, the spokesman said.

He said the rupiah, which was trading at 13,240 per dollar on Thursday, weakened because of the strengthening of the euro.

The rupiah hit a 17-year low in March of 13,245 against the dollar.

The bond yield, rising since Friday, was at 8.198 percent Thursday morning. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
