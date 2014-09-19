FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia c.banker sees rupiah level of 11,600-11,900 to the dollar as good for exports
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 19, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia c.banker sees rupiah level of 11,600-11,900 to the dollar as good for exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank deputy governor said on Friday that a rupiah level of between 11,600 to 11,900 against the dollar is good to support exports.

Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara also said that trading level is undervalued compared to Indonesia’s fundamentals.

“Bank Indonesia will always be in the (foreign exchange) market because our market is not deep enough,” he told reporters.

The rupiah was trading at 11,970 per dollar at around 0600 GMT, slightly firmer than Thursday’s close of 11,975. It has gained about 1.5 percent against the dollar so far this year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.