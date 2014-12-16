Indonesia finance minister says prepares to buy back government bonds if needed

JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government said on Tuesday it is prepared to buy back government bonds from the secondary market if needed, after outflow pressures pushed the yield on its 10-year benchmark bonds to 8.514 percent, the highest since Oct. 1.

“For policy response, we always monitor bond market and we are prepared to buy back bonds if bond market is under pressure,” Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said in a joint press conference with the central bank.

Bank Indonesia senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said the central bank is in the bond and the rupiah foreign exchange markets to smooth out volatility. On Monday, when the rupiah tumbled, BI also said it was in both markets.

Adityaswara also said Indonesia’s fundamentals have improved, with current account deficit for 2014 seen at $25 billion or 3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) against a$29 billion deficit last year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)