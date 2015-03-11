FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian rupiah heading to `new normal', no need to panic -central bank
March 11, 2015

Indonesian rupiah heading to `new normal', no need to panic -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s rupiah was heading to a “new normal” and there was no need to panic, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, after the currency hit a 17-year low.

President Joko Widodo held talks with senior central bank and economic ministers late on Wednesday, as the rupiah fell to its lowest level since August 1998.

“We don’t need to panic and worry because this is a step towards a new normal,” Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said after the Jakarta meeting, adding that the central bank would ensure dollar availability in the forex market.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Larry King

