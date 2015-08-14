Indonesia c.bank says needs to maintain inflows to finance c/a deficit

JAKARTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank said the country’s current account deficit was healthier in the second quarter, but Bank Indonesia needs “to take action” for the financial and capital account, its governor said on Friday.

Bank Indonesia reported there was a gap of 2.05 percent in its current account in the second quarter, much smaller than the 3.97 percent deficit in the same period last year.

But the April-June balance of payments recorded a deficit of $2.93 billion, the first deficit since the third quarter of 2013, because the surplus in the financial and capital account did not cover the current account deficit.

“We must manage our fundamentals so that foreign direct investments are realized and portfolio inflows are coming,” Governor Agus Martowardojo said. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)