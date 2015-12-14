FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees $2.93 bln balance of payments deficit in 2015
December 14, 2015

Indonesia c.bank sees $2.93 bln balance of payments deficit in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank expects a deficit of $2.93 billion in the country’s balance of payments this year, compared to a $15.25 billion surplus a year ago, according to an official bank document given to media on Monday.

The bank said the surplus in the financial account in 2015 will be a smaller $15.72 billion compared to last year’s $44.62 billion, with smaller inflows of direct and portfolio investment.

Bank Indonesia also sees a $17.43 billion deficit in its current account in 2015, much smaller than last year’s $27.68 billion. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

