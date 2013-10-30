FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank sees Q3 current a/c deficit at 3.3-3.5 pct of GDP
October 30, 2013 / 3:32 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia c.bank sees Q3 current a/c deficit at 3.3-3.5 pct of GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to posted a narrower current account deficit in the third quarter of between 3.3 and 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said on Wednesday.

For the whole of 2013, the deficit should be below 4 percent, Governor Agus Martowardojo told reporters.

Indonesia reported a current account deficit of 4.4 percent in the April-June period, which added to pressure on the already ailing rupiah.

Bank Indonesia is expected to release third quarter balance of payments data on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

