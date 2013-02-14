FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 9.95 trln rph from debt auction, higher than target
February 14, 2013

Indonesia raises 9.95 trln rph from debt auction, higher than target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 9.95 trillion rupiah ($1 billion) at a debt auction on Tuesday, higher than its indicative target of 7 trillion rupiah, said the debt office at finance ministry.

The ministry sold all five series offered, with total incoming bids nearly 29.4 trillion rupiah, the head of debt office Robert Pakpahan told Reuters.

Indonesia has now raised a total of 28.95 trillion rupiah of convetional and sharia bonds, or 50.3 percent of its total issuance target in the first quarter of the year. ($1 = 9646.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

