FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia cbank sells 9-mth SBI at 3.82637 pct
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia cbank sells 9-mth SBI at 3.82637 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 8 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank sold its nine-month SBI and SBI sharia debt in an auction on Thursday at a rate of 3.82637 percent, up slightly from the auction on Feb 9 when the rate was 3.82290 percent.

SBI debt is offered once a month and is aimed at absorbing liquidity in the financial system to control inflation.

Earlier on Thursday, the central bank as forecast held its benchmark rate at 5.75 percent on the expectation of rising inflation due to a planned fuel price hike. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.