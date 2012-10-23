FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 9 trln rph from debt auction
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 9 trln rph from debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 9 trillion rupiah ($937.01 million)from a debt auction, above a 6 trillion rupiah target, an official at the debt office told Reuters on Tuesday.

The finance ministry received total incoming bids of 17.96 trillion rupiah, said acting head Robert Pakpahan, who gave no details on amount raised for each series.

Indonesia offered 1-year T-bill, 6-year bonds, 11-year bonds and 21-year bonds.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy plans to raise 29 trillion rupiah worth of conventional and sharia government bonds in the fourth quarter of this year.

$1 = 9,605 rupiah Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Richard Borsuk

