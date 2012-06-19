Indonesia raises 6.85 trln rph in debt auction, beats target

JAKARTA, June 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 6.85 trillion rupiah ($726.79 million) in a debt auction on Tuesday, beating a target of 5 trillion rupiah, with most bids for its 10-year bonds, the debt office said.

Total incoming bids were 13.32 trillion rupiah.

Foreign investors have sold around 1.6 trillion rupiah of Indonesian government bonds this month as funds move to safer assets on worries over the euro debt crisis. The rupiah has fallen 3.9 percent this year.