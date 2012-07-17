FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 9 trln rph in July 17 debt auction
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 9 trln rph in July 17 debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 9 trillion rupiah ($952.38 million) in a debt auction on Tuesday, compared with a target of 6 trillion rupiah, the debt office said in a statement.

The government sold 500 billion rupiah of 3-month T-bills and 1 trillion rupiah of 1-year T-bills.

It also sold 1.25 trillion rupiah of 5-year bonds , 4.5 trillion rupiah of 20-year bonds and 1.75 trillion rupiah of 30-year bonds.

Total incoming bids were 27.7 trillion rupiah.

Indonesia raised 101.757 trillion rupiah in the first half of the year and has set a target of 41.4 trillion rupiah in the third quarter. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
