Indonesia raises 3.84 trln rph in debt auction
August 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia raises 3.84 trln rph in debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 3.84 trillion rupiah ($403.36 million) worth of government bonds in a debt auction on Tuesday, below a target of 6 trillion rupiah, with yields rising slightly for shorter tenors.

The ministry sold 540 billion rupiah of 1-year T-bills, 350 billion rupiah of 5-year bonds and 2.95 trillion rupiah of 21-year bonds, after receiving total incoming bids of 8.5 trillion rupiah, the debt office said.

There were no winning bids for 11-year bonds and 30-year bonds.

Offshore investors held 234.81 trillion rupiah in government bonds as of Aug 24, or 29 percent of the total outstanding, data from the debt office shows.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy aims to raise a net 177.3 trillion rupiah of debt in 2013, nearly a third higher than this year. ($1 = 9,520 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

