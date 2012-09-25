FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 5.3 trln rph in auction, strong demand for 21-yr bonds
September 25, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 5.3 trln rph in auction, strong demand for 21-yr bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 5.3 trillion rupiah ($554.25 million) from a bond auction on Tuesday, above a 5 trillion rupiah target, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio of 3.58 for 21-year bonds, a trader told Reuters.

The ministry received total incoming bids of 11.8 trillion rupiah, compared to 14.1 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on Sept. 11.

According to data from the debt office, foreign ownership rose to 30 percent of the total outstanding as of Sept. 21 from 29.4 percent on Sept. 11.

$1 = 9,562.5 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Matthew Bigg & Kim Coghill rieka.rahadiana@thomsonreuters.com; +6221 3199 7170; Reuters Messaging: rieka.rahadiana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

