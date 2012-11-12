FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 7.5 trillion rupiah in debt auction
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 7.5 trillion rupiah in debt auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry on Monday raised 7.5 trillion rupiah ($779.6 million) in a debt auction, above an indicative target of 5 trillion rupiah, with a lower yield for its 6-year bond than in the previous auction, the debt office said in a statement.

The ministry received total incoming bids of 28.94 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio 6.79 percent for the 21-year bond.

Indonesia aims to sell 29 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia bonds in the final quarter of the year. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy raised 144.15 trillion rupiah in the first nine months.

Data from the debt office shows offshore investors held 31 percent of the country’s total outstanding bonds as of Nov. 8.

$1 = 9,620 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
