FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 9 trln rph in debt auction, above target
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 15, 2013 / 8:16 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia raises 9 trln rph in debt auction, above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 9 trillion rupiah ($934.09 million) at a debt auction on Tuesday, above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the head of the debt office at the finance ministry, Robert Pakpahan, told Reuters.

The ministry received total bids worth 17.8 trillion rupiah, despite worries about the weakening rupiah currency.

Indonesia plans to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia bonds in the first quarter this year to finance its budget deficit. ($1 = 9,635 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.