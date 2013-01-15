Indonesia raises 9 trln rph in debt auction, above target

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 9 trillion rupiah ($934.09 million) at a debt auction on Tuesday, above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the head of the debt office at the finance ministry, Robert Pakpahan, told Reuters.

The ministry received total bids worth 17.8 trillion rupiah, despite worries about the weakening rupiah currency.

Indonesia plans to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia bonds in the first quarter this year to finance its budget deficit. ($1 = 9,635 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)