Indonesia raises 7.55 trln rph in debt auction, yields mixed
#Credit Markets
February 26, 2013 / 9:51 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia raises 7.55 trln rph in debt auction, yields mixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 7.55 trillion rupiah ($777.95 million) at a Feb. 26 debt auction, higher than a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the debt office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Yields for 1-year T-bills fell to 4.11607 percent, compared with 4.24777 percent in the previous auction on Feb. 14. Yields for 10-year bonds were 5.27993 percent, edging up from 5.25987 percent.

Total incoming bids were 18.9 trillion rupiah with the highest bid-to-cover ratio being 5.62 for 1-year T-bills.

According to the debt office’s data, offshore investors as of Feb. 21 owned 279.34 trillion rupiah, or 33.5 percent, of the total outstanding amount in conventional government bonds.

In January and February, Indonesia raised 37.55 trillion rupiah, or 65.3 percent of its target for the first quarter of 2013.

$1 = 9,705 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk

