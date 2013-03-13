Indonesia raises 7.15 trln rph from debt auction, yields mixed

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 7.15 trillion rupiah ($737.34 million) of government bonds at a debt auction on Wednesday, slightly above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 14.1 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 3.65 for one-year T-bills. Yields were mixed, with the one-year T-bill yield falling slightly but 10-year bond yields rising from the previous auction in February.

The country aims to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah from bonds in the first quarter of the year.