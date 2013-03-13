FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 7.15 trln rph from debt auction, yields mixed
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia raises 7.15 trln rph from debt auction, yields mixed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 7.15 trillion rupiah ($737.34 million) of government bonds at a debt auction on Wednesday, slightly above a target of 7 trillion rupiah, the finance ministry said.

Total incoming bids were 14.1 trillion rupiah, with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 3.65 for one-year T-bills. Yields were mixed, with the one-year T-bill yield falling slightly but 10-year bond yields rising from the previous auction in February.

The country aims to raise 57.5 trillion rupiah from bonds in the first quarter of the year.

$1 = 9,697 rupiah Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.