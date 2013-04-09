FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 4.5 trln rph in debt auction, below target
#Credit Markets
April 9, 2013 / 9:21 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia raises 4.5 trln rph in debt auction, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia sold 4.5 trillion rupiah ($461.61 million) of conventional government bonds in a debt auction on Tuesday, with yields higher than the previous auction, the finance ministry said.

The sale was smaller than a targeted 7 trillion rupiah, and there were no winning bids for the benchmark 10-year bond, as the auction came on the heels of the finance ministry’s global dollar bond issue that raised $3 billion this week.

Indonesia raised 54 trillion rupiah of bonds in the first quarter of the year and aims to sell 60.45 trillion rupiah in the second quarter. ($1 = 9748.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

