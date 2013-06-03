FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia sells 3.1 trln rph from debt auction, below target
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia sells 3.1 trln rph from debt auction, below target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 3.1 trillion rupiah ($316.49 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Monday, far below an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the debt office said.

The country sold 550 billion rupiah of 3-month T-bills, 250 billion rupiah of 1-year T-bills and 2.05 trillion rupiah of 5-year bonds, Robert Pakpahan told Reuters in a text message.

The ministry also sold as much as 250 billion rupiah of 15-year bonds. There were no winning bids for 20-year bonds .

Total incoming bids were 10.3 trillion rupiah, less than 13.58 trillion rupiah in the previous auction on May 21.

The weak bond sales came after Southeast Asia’s top economy reported disappointing trade data earlier on Monday, showing the trade balance moved back into negative territory at $1.6 billion in April.

Last week, Bank Indonesia bought government rupiah bonds to support the rupiah from further depreciation, with investors concerned over the country’s weak external balance. ($1 = 9,795 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma and Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Jacqueline Wong)

