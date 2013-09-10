Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, well above target

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion, as demand for state debt increased despite an economic slowdown and recent turmoil in emerging markets.

According to the ministry’s debt office, the yield on one-year T-bills was 6.93250 percent, up from 6.87250 percent at the previous auction on Aug. 27. Bids totalled 32.64 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 11,160 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)