September 10, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia sells 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, well above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 12 trillion rupiah ($1.08 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion, as demand for state debt increased despite an economic slowdown and recent turmoil in emerging markets.

According to the ministry’s debt office, the yield on one-year T-bills was 6.93250 percent, up from 6.87250 percent at the previous auction on Aug. 27. Bids totalled 32.64 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 11,160 rupiah) (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
