Indonesia raises 12 trln rupiah of bonds at auction, most yields fall

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 12 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 8 trillion rupiah, the debt office said.

Most yields were lower than the previous auction on Sept. 10, with one-year T-bills at 6.58825 percent, down from 6.93250 percent earlier this month.

The yield for 11-year bonds was 8.04968 percent, down from 8.79835 percent. The yield for 16-year bonds was 8.35962 percent, compared to 9.21128 percent.

Bids totalled 25.78 trillion rupiah, lower than the 32.64 trillion rupiah in the previous auction. The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 3.88 for one-year bonds.