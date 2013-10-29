FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 429 bln rph from sharia bonds, well below target
#Credit Markets
October 29, 2013 / 9:12 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 429 bln rph from sharia bonds, well below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 429 billion rupiah ($38.81 million) from sharia bonds on Tuesday, the ministry’s debt office said, far below an indicative target of 1 trillion rupiah.

The country sold 415 billion rupiah of 30-year project-based sukuk at a yield of 8.35561 percent, down from 9.19020 percent earlier this month.

It also sold 14 billion rupiah of 7-year project-based sukuk with a yield of 7.10491 percent.

There were no winning bids for 6-month sharia T-bills and 24-year project-based sukuk. Total bids were 1.992 trillion rupiah and the highest bid-to-cover ratio was 1.43 for 7-year project-based sukuk.

$1 = 11,053 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonthan Thatcher and Jacqueline Wong

