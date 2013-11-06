FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia raises 8 trln rph from debt auction, as targeted
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 6, 2013 / 8:42 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 8 trln rph from debt auction, as targeted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 8 trillion rupiah ($704.5 million) in a debt auction on Wednesday, as targeted, said the debt office at the finance ministry.

The country sold all offered bonds with most yields higher compared with the previous auction on Oct. 22.

The yield for 1-year T-bill was 6.19991 percent, up from 5.85219 percent. The yield for 11-year bond was 8.02940 percent, higher than 7.42165 percent.

While the yield for the 16-year bond was 8.47277 percent, rising from 7.82447 percent.

Total bids were 11.72 trillion rupiah with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 2.05 for the 3-month T-bill.

$1 = 11,355 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.