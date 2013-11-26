FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia raises 500 bln rph from sharia bonds, below target
November 26, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia raises 500 bln rph from sharia bonds, below target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 500 billion rupiah ($42.6 million) at a sukuk auction on Tuesday, half of an indicative target of 1 trillion rupiah, the debt office at the finance ministry said.

Southeast Asia’s biggest economy sold all offered government sharia securities, except the 24-year project-based sukuk.

The country did not receive any winning bids in the previous auction on Nov. 12.

Total bids were 1.9 trillion rupiah with the highest bid-to-cover ratio at 5.12 for 6-month T-bill.

$1 = 11,747.5 rupiah Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

