Indonesia sells 10 trln rupiah of bonds, as targeted

JAKARTA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry sold 10 trillion rupiah ($821.02 million) of conventional bonds at an auction on Tuesday, as targeted, the ministry’s debt office said.

The country sold all offered securities with a total bids of 20.61 trillion rupiah, compared with 10.06 trillion rupiah at the previous auction on Dec. 3.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.35 for three-month T-bill.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy plans to sell 78 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia securities in the first quarter of the year.