Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds, well above target, at lower yields
January 21, 2014 / 8:17 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia sells 15 trln rupiah of bonds, well above target, at lower yields

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s finance ministry raised 15 trillion rupiah ($1.24 billion) at a bond auction on Tuesday, well above an indicative target of 10 trillion rupiah.

The country sold all offered government securities, with yields for 1-year T-bills, 5- and 10-year bonds all lower than the previous auction on Jan. 7.

The yield for 1-year T-bills was 7.01260 percent, against 7.34775 percent. The yield on 5-year bonds was 7.83358 percent, compared with 8.64861 percent.

The yield for 10-year bonds was 8.43996 percent, compared with 9.18643 percent.

Indonesia aims to raise 78 trillion rupiah of conventional and sharia bonds in January-March. It has sold 25 trillion rupiah of bonds so far this year.

$1 = 12,110 rupiah Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
